WWE NXT Superstar Reportedly Injured This Week

It has been reported that Danny Burch has potentially suffered a serious injury during the main event of WWE NXT this week.

The main event this week saw the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships defended, as Burch and Oney Lorcan faced Karrion Kross and Finn Balor. At one point in the match, Kross hit a double suplex on the champions, and Burch appeared to come up short and landed on his neck/shoulder.

Burch then rolled out o the ring and wasn’t part of the match for the remainder of it, and he was shown at ringside being checked on by the medical team.

According to a report by PWInsider.com, the injury was legitimate and the current word making the rounds backstage is that he suffered a separated shoulder. However, he was still being evaluated.

Lorcan did manage to retain their NXT Tag Team Titles on his own though after Kross turned on his partner.