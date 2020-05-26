WWE NXT Superstar Reportedly Set To Join WWE SmackDown

It would appear that WWE is set to shake things up for its rosters once again as it is being reported there will be a call-up from WWE NXT to WWE SmackDown in the very near future.

According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Matt Riddle will be joining the blue brand shortly, although there was no official date given as to when that change will take place. Johnson did also note that there have been talks of moving Matt Riddle up for a while now, dating back to before WrestleMania 36, but they ended up being put on hold.

The King Of Bros is a former NXT Tag Team Champion, which he held with Pete Dunne. However, their partnership was cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic as Dunne cannot travel from England. Because of that, he began teaming with Timothy Thatcher.

However, that partnership ended up imploding as Thatcher walked out on Riddle during a title match, which led to them losing the titles to Imperium. Since then the two men have been feuding, and this week on WWE NXT they will compete in a steel cage match that will also see Kurt Angle work as the special guest referee.

It is currently unclear whether or not this will serve as Riddle’s final appearance on the brand, but a steel cage match could be a good way to go out.

Riddle has previously appeared on WWE SmackDown during the build to WWE Survivor Series in 2019, and he also made an appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble match earlier this year, being eliminated by SmackDown’s King Corbin.