WWE NXT Tag Team & North American Title Matches Set For 11/11 Show

The 11/11 episode of WWE NXT is set to be an important one, with two major championship matches being confirmed for the event.

After winning the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships in controversial fashion, next week Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan will put them on the line against the former champions, Breezango, who are out for revenge.

But they won’t be the only champions in action, as Johnny Gargano is also set to be defending his NXT North American Championship. Gargano promised that this title reign won’t be like his others, as it isn’t going to be a short run that ends at his first title defence.

Gargano’s opponent next week is currently unknown, but he has promised he will defend against someone “worthy.”

Aside from the two title matches, Xia Li is expected to go one on one with Raquel Gonzalez on the show after she requested the match to William Regal after receiving another mystery letter. Li did reveal the letters are from her family but didn’t go any further with that.