WWE NXT Tag Team & Women’s Tag Team Championship Matches Set For 6/17 WWE NXT

WWE has announced two blockbuster championship matches for next week’s 6/17 edition of WWE NXT, making the show a must-see edition.

After winning a number one contender’s triple threat last week against Undisputed Era and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, Breezango will challenge Imperium for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships next week.

As well as that, the Women’s Tag Team Championships will also be on the line. Whichever team walks away from WWE Backlash as the champions will be putting them on the line against the team of Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox.