WWE NXT TakeOver: Tampa Matches To Take Place On Weekly NXT Starting 4/1

WWE has today confirmed what will be happening with the pre-planned WWE NXT Takeover: Tampa matches, making an official announcement.

The PPV itself will obviously not be happening, but fans will get to see those matches. They will now be spread out across WWE’s weekly NXT shows starting from April 1. The news was originally reported by Justin Barrasso at Sports Illustrated and then confirmed by WWE.

Triple H will be appearing on WWE NXT this week to address both Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa’s recent actions.