WWE

WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Final Match Card; Dusty Cup Finals, Three Title Matches

Published

3 hours ago

on

WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day

The final match card has now been confirmed for the upcoming WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day event, which takes place on Valentine’s Day.

With the go-home edition of WWE NXT now in the books, everything has been set for this Sunday, with a very impressive match card being put together.


WWE NXT TAKEOVER: VENGEANCE DAY
Sunday, 14th February 

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (winners get an NXT Tag Team Title shot)
MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (winners get a Women’s Tag Team Title shot)
Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon

WWE NXT North American Championship Match 
Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Kushida

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match 
Io Shirai (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez

WWE NXT Championship Match
Finn Balor (c) vs. Pete Dunne

As always, ProWrestling.com will be on hand with live results coverage on the night.

Nick Aldis Discusses The Possibility Of NWA & WWE Working Together

Published

2 hours ago

on

Feb 11, 2021

By

Nick Aldis

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis recently spoke about the possibility of WWE and NWA working together to put on a show.

Aldis was speaking with The Turnbuckle Tavern when he discussed WWE collaborating with another wrestling organization. He discussed the idea of WWE and NWA working together to present a special edition of Starrcade.


And if there comes a moment where they decide that interacting with a smaller entity for a certain amount of time or working out different things which they have done it recently. They did it with EVOLVE, they did it with some of those British independents there and stuff, and they did it before with ECW. This is not a new thing. So, in my mind I’m like, I’d love to see a point, and I’m putting this out there, just putting it out in the universe but it’s like, when I saw them do Starrcade on the [WWE] Network, it kinda broke my heart a little bit, and again, just because of the expectation I had created for it, right?

But to me it’s like well, the IP’s still there and if we can build up enough momentum to where they can’t ignore it and if the fans want it enough and the fans voice it enough and they make enough noise about it, who’s to say that we couldn’t have a huge extravaganza of Starrcade with the first time in history in the decades old sort of story of the NWA and WWE, the two sort of — historically, the two kind of powerhouse organizations. For the first time ever, they come together and co-promote Starrcade. It’s like you know what I mean? These things can happen.(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)

WWE

John Cena Reacts To The Undertaker Calling WWE’s Current Product “Soft”

Published

3 hours ago

on

Feb 11, 2021

By

John Cena

A lot has been made of The Undertaker’s recent comments about WWE’s current product, and John Cena has now given his thoughts.

The Deadman labeled the current product as “soft” during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, and it has certainly caused controversy with many current and former wrestlers offering their thoughts on the matter.


When speaking with Forbes, Cena discussed how he looks at the business from outside of himself, taking a look at the difference. He admitted he disagrees with Undertaker’s word choice, as he doesn’t believe the current product is soft.

“I guess I’ve viewed the WWE as a product outside of myself for a long time. I guess that’s why I was so interested in the business side of it from very early on in my career. In that, I’ve seen it evolve, but I’ve also been called everything that’s ruined sports entertainment.

“I could look at the economics of it and make an argument that between myself—and the large amount of folks that carried on the roster beyond the Attitude Era into the Ruthless Aggression Era and the Reality Era—the fans of the Attitude Era certainly looked at our product as not what they’re used to, but it wasn’t. So I may have a bit of disagreement with Undertaker’s word choice, because I don’t think it’s soft, I think it’s different.”

Cena then told a story about when Steve Austin returned during the PG Era of WWE and was befuddled that he could no longer curse or throw up the middle fingers, with Austin admitting he didn’t know how the current talents managed it.

“I remember one of the first time Steve Austin came back during the height of the PG era, and he was just befuddled,” Cena recalled. “Because Steve Austin goes out there and runs it. And if he gets stuck he can curse, he can throw up some middle fingers, he can ask for a beer…but we took away three of the biggest clubs that he can hit with and told him to go out there and be himself. And he came back shaking his head and said ‘I don’t know how you do this!’ But if he had enough time, he’s a great performer, he could get used to it.”

WWE

The Undertaker Claims Drew McIntyre & Roman Reigns Are “Legitimately Great Stars”

Published

4 hours ago

on

Feb 11, 2021

By

The Undertaker

Despite his recent comments about the toughness of the current WWE roster, The Undertaker has praised Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns.

The Deadman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about his WWE Extreme Rules tag team match in 2019. The bout took place after his disastrous match with Goldberg, as The Undertaker teamed with Roman Reigns to take on Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.


He admitted that the match meant a lot to him, as he went on to praise both Roman and Drew, labeling them as legitimate top stars in WWE.

“That match meant a lot to me,” Undertaker told Sports Illustrated. “I go all the way back with Shane to when he was in college. I have a long-lasting relationship with all the Samoans, and Roman is one of the Samoan greats. As a human being, I think the world of Roman. And Drew is one of those genuine guys. Anytime I’m around, he’s right there picking my brain. He’s not doing it because it looks good to others, he does it because he genuinely wants to get better. Those are top legitimately great stars.”

Undertaker continued by saying, “I was trying to erase that stain out of memory [from the Goldberg match]. I’ve heard from so many people who think they know all about wrestling and what I should do, but no one has any idea how I grade myself. It’s far more severe than people may think, and my expectations for what I do are higher than people think, too. So that was a fun night. We were all on the same page, we knew what the objective was, and that match was special. Roman and Drew are very special talents, two of the best at what they do.”

