Results
WWE NXT TAKEOVER: VENGEANCE DAY RESULTS – LIVE NOW: DUSTY CUP FINALS, THREE TITLES ON THE LINE!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day
February 14, 2021
Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (Results)
Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon
Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (Results)
MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
North American Title Match (Results)
Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Kushida
Women’s NXT Championship Match (Results)
Io Shirai (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez
NXT Championship Match (Results)
Finn Balor (c) vs. Pete Dunne
Impact
IMPACT No Surrender Results (2/13): Swann vs Dreamer, Good Brothers Defend, Triple Threat Revolver
IMPACT Wrestling: No Surrender Results
February 13, 2021
Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve & Rosemary def. Acey Romero & Larry D & Tenille Dashwood (w/ Kaleb)
The women kicked things off with a little back and forth grappling. Crazzy Steve tagged in and tried several moves including a tilt-a-whirl headscissors trying to put Larry D in an arm submission, but couldn’t quite manage it. Taurus squared up with Acey for a huge slugfest, catching him with an enzuigiri, an armtrap DDT and a standing dropkick to send the big man to the floor.
The heels eventually took turns working over Steve with quick tags. Even Tenille took a few shots. Taurus got the hot tag and gave Larry a Samoan Drop. He got distracted by Tenille and Kaleb taking photos with a red shirt (get it, because he’s a bull?). Taurus chased Kaleb around the ring but got baited into a dive from Larry.
Everyone dove outside one by one until Acey powerbombed Tenille over the ropes, through the group. He went after Rosemary but got blinded by poison mist, allowing Taurus to drop Larry with a diving shoulder tackle and a Michinoku Driver to win.
Brian Myers & Hernandez def. Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona
Myers wanted absolutely nothing to do with his former tag team partner and refused to stay in the ring any time Cardona tagged in. Hernandez dropped Cardona with a big shoulder tackle but went for it again and got caught with a dropkick.
Eddie tagged in, and of course Myers had no problem getting involved with quick tags, working him over in the heel corner. Lots of trash talk to Cardona while he was stranded on the apron. He nearly got the hot tag at one point but Supermex ran around the ring and swept him off the apron.
Edwards was eventually able to superplex the big man and make the hot tag. Cardona went right after Myers with wild rights before hitting the Broski Boot in the corner. He lined up for Radio Silence but ran into a Michinoku Driver.
Eddie took out Supermex on the floor with a suicide drive while Cardona hit an avalanche Frankensteiner. He tried for Radio Silence again but Myers sent him into an exposed turnbuckle and connected with a nasty lariat to win.
Jake Something def. Cody Deaner (w/ Violent By Design)
Jake went right after his cousin and beat him down with a series of wild punches in the corner before simply charging through him with his entire body. Cody dodged a corner splash but Jake simply grabbed him by the back of the neck and threw him to the ground.
Jake tried for an early Black Hole Slam but was sent to the floor where VBD beat him down with the ref’s back turned. Cody went to work for several minutes with rights and lefts, clawing and biting at him. A second rope shoulder tackle took Something off his feet and Cody slapped on a headlock.
Something went after Eric Young but Cody threw him into the ring post and continued to grind him down with more punches, bites and a few headbutts for good measure. Jake countered a second rope dive with a back suplex and a Michinoku Driver (three times in three matches).
Cody countered another Black Hole Slam attempt and caught him with a jumping neckbreaker, followed by double knees in the corner. Something fired back with big right hands before clubbing EY off the apron and launching himself OVER the ropes to take down Violent By Design. This time Something hit the Black Hole slam for the win.
After the match, Violent By Design immediately jumped Jake Something and put the boots to him. They set up a table and Joe Doering powerbombed Jake through it from the second rope.
CONTINUED ON NEXT PAGE
Results
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Friday Night Smackdown! Coverage results by dougEwrestling.
Coverage begins at 8/7C!
IN RING SEGMENT
We are joined right away by Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, and the Head of the Table, the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. They make their way to the middle of the ring, which is where Adam Pierce seems to be standing. The “crowd” chants “you suck” to Reigns, but he reminds Pierce that he doesn’t call any shots. He is the sun, and everything orbits him. He says he doesn’t wait on anyone, and that includes Edge.
He says that last week Edge got nervous and scared because he knows what he will do to him. He will beat him down so bad that they will have to put him on a “Legends” contract. He says that Edge waiting until after Elimination Chamber is just a ploy, and Reigns will hold the title until he decides otherwise.
Pierce informs Reigns that he will be defending the Universal Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. Heyman says that the contract that Reigns has says that he has to defend the Universal Championship AT Elimination Chamber, but it does not state that he has to defend the championship INSIDE Elimination Chamber. So he says that he can put anyone in that match and that whoever wins can face Reigns right afterward on the spot.
He taunts Pierce and asks what he is going to do about it. Fire Roman Reigns? No, he is going to make the match. Pierce says that he will put two men into the Elimination Chamber match that don’t need to qualify. The first of which is Kevin Owens….and the other…is Jey Uso.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Sonya Deville finds Adam Pierce and says she heard what happened. She gives him the idea for qualifying tag team matches, and the winners of each will both qualify for the Elimination Chamber match.
With some quick thinking by @SonyaDevilleWWE, @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 vs. King @BaronCorbinWWE & @SamiZayn will now have 2 #WWEChamber spots up for grabs!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ChJke4v6gx
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2021
AEW
AEW Dynamite Results (2/10): Omega & KENTA vs Moxley & Archer, Darby Allin Defends The TNT Title
AEW Dynamite Results
February 10, 2021
Jacksonville, FL
— Darby Allin (c) def. Joey Janela to retain the TNT Championship. A very good, very physical back and forth match. Not quite as over-the-top nasty as you might expect given their previous matches or propensity for sacrificing their bodies, but both guys went hard. Allin hit an Avalanche Code Red into the Coffin Drop to retain.
— Jon Moxley spoke outside the building, hyping up the main event tag team match against KENTA and Kenny Omega. He talked about his upcoming IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship (and actually had the belt with him!) against KENTA and said it will be a great, by-the-rules wrestling match. But not tonight. Tonight there’s no DQs and no rules, and he’s going to have some fun!
— Sammy Guevara kicked everyone out of the Inner Circle dressing room except for MJF. He called MJF out for trying to take over the group and trying to drive a wedge between him and Chris Jericho. Sammy ended up throwing his phone against the wall and attacking him.
— Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson def. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi. A great match and a showcase for the newly signed Lee Johnson. The heels targetted Cody and created an injury early on so Johnson had to do most of the work in the second half of the match and thundered back to score the pin. Very emotional moment for him finally getting his first win in an AEW ring.
— Tony Schiavone interviewed the Nightmare Family on the ramp. Johnson said he didn’t really have words to describe the moment. He went 0-29 just looking for a win and with the hard work of his coaches, Cody, QT, Dustin, Brandi and the rest of the team he was able to prove that hard work pays off.
— PAC def. Ryan Nemeth. An elongated squash match basically. PAC beat the hell out of him and got the win with the Black Arrow and the Brutalizer.
— Chris Jericho & MJF def. The Acclaimed. MJF had his ribs taped up and overplayed being hurt the whole time. Before the match he approached the Inner Circle and told them that Guevara attacked him backstage for no reason. Jericho didn’t have time to deal with it as they were literally about to go through the curtain. Jericho got the pin with the Judas Effect after tons of outside interference from the Inner Circle.
— Sammy Guevara came to the ring and said that a long time ago he told everyone if ONE more thing happened between him and MJF that he was done for good. Jericho asked him what he meant by that, and Sammy just shook his head and announced that he was done with the Inner Circle. He quits.
— After a commercial break, Guevara was spotted leaving the building. He said he needed to get some space from “this place” and figure out where to go from here.
— Hangman Page and Matt Hardy were shown hanging out at the bar. Hardy thought he was drunk and tried to get him to sign a contract that would give him 30% of his future earnings, but said it didn’t matter because he was going to be a billionaire. While Hardy had his back turned, Hangman switched out the contracts and both men signed on the dotted line.
— Thunder Rosa def. Leyla Hirsch to advance to the quarterfinals of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Awesome match. Hirsch has been impressive since coming up and has made her mark on DARK but this was her coming out moment. The best match I’ve seen her ever have. She took the former NWA champion to her limit but just couldn’t quite beat the more experienced, established star.
— Kenny Omega & KENTA def. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere match. This might be my favorite Dynamite match in a very long time. This was a wild, almost Attitude Era-esque brawl with some great set pieces. Big, big fight feel. KENTA had the #1 contender’s briefcase and Moxley had the IWGP title. Archer chokeslammed Omega through a giant wooden heart that Peter Avalon had been hanging out on at ringside. They fought through the backstage, into the kitchen, random rooms and the action really never stopped. Go out of your way to see this. In the end the Good Brothers got involved and dropped Archer with the Magic Killer. They helped Omega hoist up the big man for the One Winged Angel for the 1-2-3.
WWE NXT TAKEOVER: VENGEANCE DAY RESULTS – LIVE NOW: DUSTY CUP FINALS, THREE TITLES ON THE LINE!
IMPACT Wrestling Announces New Weekly Lead-In Show On AXS TV
Former IMPACT Star Reportedly Headed To WWE NXT
WWE Network Recap: ‘WWE The Day Of’ Royal Rumble 2021
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #6)
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (2/1): Edge vs Randy Orton, Two Titles On The Line, Royal Rumble Fallout!
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
WWE NXT Injury Report: Updates On Ciampa, LeRae, Legado del Phantasma & Kayden Carter
Smackdown Post-Match Interviews: Sami Zayn & Rey Mysterio Confrontation, Bayley Sweeps Riott Squad, More
Big E Wants To Move On From Apollo Crews: “This Man Is Not Worthy Of Lacing My Boots”
AEW Reveals Bracket For Women’s Eliminator Tournament, More Info On Japan Bracket Matches
WWE’s The Bump: Christian Talks Royal Rumble Return, Mark Henry, MSK, Toni Storm & More
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
-
Impact22 hours ago
IMPACT No Surrender Results (2/13): Swann vs Dreamer, Good Brothers Defend, Triple Threat Revolver
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Signs Another Independent Wrestling Star
-
WWE2 days ago
All Six Competitors Revealed For Smackdown Elimination Chamber Match
-
WWE2 days ago
Northeast Indie Standout Christian Casanova Signs With WWE
-
WWE2 days ago
Elimination Chamber Winner To Receive Immediate Universal Title Match Against Roman Reigns
-
WWE1 day ago
Big E Wants To Move On From Apollo Crews: “This Man Is Not Worthy Of Lacing My Boots”
-
AEW10 hours ago
CM Punk Names The Five AEW Stars He Believes Have Potential