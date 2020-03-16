WWE NXT To Air From Performance Center

Fightful is reporting that WWE NXT will be broadcast from the WWE Performance Center, with only “essential personnel” in attendance. This is the same setup that RAW & SmackDown have taken up, in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

WWE NXT usually broadcasts from Full Sail University, in Winter Park, FL, but FSU has been closed. Here is the full statement WWE sent to NXT ticket holders.

This Wednesday night, NXT will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled at Full Sail Live. Refunds are available 48-72 business hours from this announcement.

WWE NXT will air at 8/7c on the USA Network. ProWrestling.com will have full live coverage.