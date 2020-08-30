WWE NXT To Remain On Tuesday Night For Another Week, Re-Runs To Air On SYFY

While it was already known that next week’s episode of WWE NXT will air on Tuesday, September 1 instead of its usual timeslot on Wednesday evenings, cable guides are now listing the follow week’s show for Tuesday, September 8 as well.

WWE’s black-and-yellow brand is moving to a temporary new night because of the NHL Playoffs schedule on the USA Network.

The company will look to retain as many eyes as possible by advertising next week’s show as ‘Super Tuesday’, featuring a Fatal 4-Way, 60-Minute Ironman Match to crown a new NXT Champion.

For those who desperately want to keep their Wednesday Night War viewing habits intact, for the next two weeks the SYFY channel will actually be airing the previous day’s first-run USA Network episodes as re-runs on Wednesday at 8PM ET.