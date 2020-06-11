WWE NXT UK Events Canceled Due To COVID-19

It has been confirmed that more WWE NXT UK tapings have been canceled now due to COVID-19 as mass gatherings are still not allowed.

WWE was set to have tapings for NXT UK in July but they have both been pulled. The events were set to take place on July 24/25 in Glasgow, but Ticketmaster announced that both events have been canceled.

The two WWE NXT events scheduled for July 24th & 25th in Glasgow have been cancelled. Following a status change from Ticketmaster, I reached out to WWE – who have confirmed the news. The only NXT UK event currently scheduled is TakeOver: Dublin on October 25th. pic.twitter.com/zxrGXygsiS — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 10, 2020

It is currently unknown when WWE will be looking to tape any more episodes of WWE NXT UK.