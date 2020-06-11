ProWrestling.com
WWE NXT UK

WWE NXT UK Events Canceled Due To COVID-19

0
By onWWE

It has been confirmed that more WWE NXT UK tapings have been canceled now due to COVID-19 as mass gatherings are still not allowed.

WWE was set to have tapings for NXT UK in July but they have both been pulled. The events were set to take place on July 24/25 in Glasgow, but Ticketmaster announced that both events have been canceled.

It is currently unknown when WWE will be looking to tape any more episodes of WWE NXT UK.