WWE NXT UK Results (2/18): Joe Coffey vs Rampage Brown, A-Kid vs Sha Samuels Heritage Rules Match
WWE NXT UK Results
February 18, 2021
BT Sports Studio in London, England
WWE NXT UK Results
February 18, 2021
* * *
Heritage Cup Championship Match
Sha Samuels vs. A-Kid
Round 1: Samuels immediately slaps on a side headlock and takes the cup holder to the mat. A-Kid struggles to take over and they trade hold for hold until falling into the ropes. They lock up in the center and Samuels once again traps him in a side headlock, takes it to the mat and really wrenches away on it. He breaks the hold to throw A-Kid shoulder first into the ring post, and applies the Butcher’s Hook submission. A-Kid quickly taps out to save himself with 10 seconds left in round one. [Samuels 1-0 A-Kid]
Round 2: A-Kid is fired up but runs right into a big dropkick to the shoulder. Samuels again throws him into the post before raining down with clubbing blows. A-Kid fights back with a flurry of elbow strikes and manages to catch the bigger man in a sleeper hold. He slowly tries to put him down, holding on for more than a minute, but Samuels gets to the ropes and rolls outside to catch his breath. A-Kid flies out to meet him with a suicide dive as the time expires. [Samuels 1-0 A-Kid]
Round 3: A-Kid goes after the knee with a series of kicks, before catching Samuels in some very close pinning combinations. He follows with a PK to the chest and what I believe was a flying tiger kick to the face. Whatever it was, it nearly knocked Samuels out cold. 1-2-3. [Samuels 1-1 A-Kid]
Round 4: A wobbly Samuels catches his opponent with a surprise lariat, exploding out of the corner. He goes for a pin but A-Kid catches him in an armbar, trying to rip his arm out of its socket as Samuels screams in pain. A-Kid is forced to break the hold and heads to the top rope, but Samuels catches him out of the air with a running powerslam for a two-count. He once again applies the Butcher’s Hook submission, but the time expires just as A-Kid is about to tap out. Samuels thought he had the match won and threw a fit when the ref told him he didn’t. [Samuels 1-1 A-Kid]
Round 5: The bell rings and Samuels immediately goes for the submission again. A-Kid breaks free and hits a Pele kick. He runs out of the corner… right into a spinebuster for a nearfall. Again he tries for the Butcher’s Hook. A-Kid reverses into an armbar, but quickly turns it into an omoplata! Samuels taps! [Samuels 1-2 A-Kid]
Winner: A-Kid
The NXT UK roster as well as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and William Regal weighed in on the upcoming match between Joe Coffey and Rampage Brown.
Ben Carter vs. Josh Morrell
They trade control of a wrist lock back and forth with some impressive exchanges to kick things off. Christian slaps on a hammerlock and takes things to the mat. Morrell eventually manages to get free and hits the ropes, but a headlock takeover takes him right back down to the mat. Morrell again escapes and this time rolls up his opponent with a series of nearfalls.
Christian does a triple backflip and baits Morrell into charging him, and gets planted face-first into the bottom turnbuckle with a nasty Complete Shot. He tries to slow things down with a headlock, but Morrell surprises him and locks in the Romero Special. I have seen Liger apply this move literally one thousand times, but I’ve never seen anyone counter out of it the way Christian does to get free.
Christian again tries to bait his opponent into the corner, but Morrell does a corkscrew backflip off the ropes and lands on his feet. Wow. Christian charges into a backslide pin for a very close nearfall. Christian ducks a lariat and hits a twisting brainbuster. Frog Splash connects for the 1-2-3.
Winner: Ben Carter
An official contract signing and press conference was held for the NXT UK Women’s Championship match between Kay Lee Ray and Meiko Satomura in two weeks. They had (I assume) planted journalists asking questions in both English and Japanese, which was a nice touch. Meiko said she accepted the challenge because she wants to show Kay Lee what a true champion is and test her limits. Kay Lee said Meiko was exactly what she wanted when she demanded the best in the world, and said she considers her to be one of the greatest of all time, but she is the forever champion of the NXT UK brand.
Aleah James vs. Dani Luna
The two lock up and Luna backs them into the corner forcing a break. They lock up again, and again Luna takes them into the corner. After an interesting body scissors spot that didn’t quite work the way they wanted to, James runs right into a stiff shoulder tackle and a series of release gutwrench suplexes.
James reverses a third suplex attempt with a jackknife pin, but Luna breaks free and turns her inside out with a lariat. Two-count. James struggles back and surprises her opponent with a springboard shotgun dropkick. She climbs to the top rope and looks to fly, but Luna catches her and delivers a sit-down powerbomb to win.
Winner: Dani Luna
Rampage Brown is shown doing push-ups in the back. The main event is next!
Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown
They start out by ramming into each other as hard as possible, colliding in the center of the ring several times. Coffey shoots out of the ropes one too many times and gets caught with an armdrag so strong it was more like a powerslam. Rampage started beating on him with heavy clubbing blows, over and over for more than a minute. Coffey shakes him off and forces him into an open guard on the map, raining down with his own right hands. Backbreaker connects.
Coffey follows up with a scoop slam and an elbow drop for two. He manages to whip Rampage into the ropes and clobbers him with a flying shoulder tackle. Basement clothesline connects for two. Coffey is in full control at this point, hammering away with rights and lefts to both sides of the head. He locks in a straight jacket submission trying to knock his opponent out. Rampage eventually rallies back to his base, but Coffey quickly pelts him with a trio of short-arm lariats. Rampage blocks a discus lariat and takes his head off with a lariat of his own.
Both men to their feet, as they start trading punches. Rampage backs him into the corner and follows with a big boot to the face. Back suplex. Elbow drop. Coffey briefly rallies back and charges into the corner, but Rampage drops him with a double foot stomp for a nearfall. Rampage sets up for something in the corner, but Coffey caught him with an overhead belly-to-belly sending him flying into the turnbuckles.
Coffey slowly sends his opponent into the ropes and throws him overhead with a big back body drop. He yells “MY KINGDOM” and hits a wicked lariat in the corner, immediately following a release German suplex stacking him up on his neck. BIG shoulder tackle sends Rampage to the floor. Coffey charges him but goes shoulder-first through the ring steps.
Back in the ring, Coffee surprises the big man with a triangle springboard crossbody for a two-count. He couldn’t properly get the pin with his shoulder now messed up. He sets up for the discus lariat but Rampage kicks out the arm. Rampage hits a sit-down powerbomb! 1… 2… 3.
Winner: Rampage Brown
Big NXT UK Women’s Championship Match Set For 3/4 NXT UK
Meiko Satomura will challenge Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK Women’s Championship on the March 4th episode of NXT UK.
The dream match has been developing over the last few weeks since Satomura officially debuted with a win over Isla Dawn on NXT UK earlier this month.
Kay Lee Ray is the longest-reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion at 536 days and counting. The Scottish superstar is ready for new competition after defending her title against the likes of Toni Storm, Piper Niven, and Jinny.
IN TWO WEEKS ON @NXTUK:#NXTUK Women's Championship@Kay_Lee_Ray vs. @satomurameiko pic.twitter.com/AtvskTsHvd
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2021
The first week of March looks to be an eventful one for professional wrestling overall. The March 3rd NXT will feature two Tag Team Championship matches for the Dusty Cup winners.
On the same night, Shaq and Jade Cargill will face Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite. AEW will then put on their Revolution pay-per-view on March 7.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest wrestling news and results.
WWE Announces Presenting Sponsor for WrestleMania 37 & First-Time Main Event Deal
WWE announced today that the Snickers brand will be the presenting sponsors of both night one and night two of WrestleMania 37, marking the sixth consecutive year that the two companies have teamed up for the Showcase of the Immortals.
What’s different this year is that Snickers will also be sponsoring the main event matches at WrestleMania, something that hasn’t been done before. Commercials featuring WWE Superstars will be airing during Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown in the build up to the show.
Official WWE announcement:
Wrigley and WWE today announced the renewal of their long-standing partnership, making Snickers the presenting partner of WrestleMania for the sixth consecutive year, taking place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.
The expanded agreement includes multiple pieces of custom video content featuring Superstars showcasing how “out-of-sortsness” can be resolved with a satisfying Snickers. The spots will air in WWE’s flagship TV programs Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, as well as during WrestleMania on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. New for 2021, the partnership names Snickers the presenting partner of the WrestleMania Main Event Match, marking the first time the marquee match has ever been sponsored.
“After an unpredictable year, we’re excited to bring fans some better moments by returning as the presenting sponsor of WrestleMania,” said Michelle Deignan, Senior Director, Snickers. “We know the passionate WWE fan base is hungry for some entertainment, and we look forward to sharing those satisfying moments for the sixth year in a row.”
“We are proud to expand our partnership with Mars Wrigley and incorporate the larger-than-life personalities of WWE Superstars into Snickers’ popular campaign,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Our long-term partnership perfectly encapsulates WWE’s 360-degree approach to activation and allows Snickers to leverage our global events and massive digital and social scale together with world-renowned talent.”
The partnership also includes custom digital and social content on WWE.com and WWE’s YouTube channel, which is the No. 1 most-viewed sports channel and No. 5 most-viewed channel in the world. Additionally, for the fourth consecutive year, Snickers has released limited-edition Hunger Bars featuring familiar taglines of WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and The Miz. The bars will be on-shelf at Dollar General stores beginning in mid-March and available while supplies last.
WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding COVID-19 precautions and will announce ticket availability and safety protocols for WrestleMania 37 in the coming weeks. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming.
Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For SmackDown
WWE has announced a six-man tag team match for the final SmackDown before Elimination Chamber.
The bout will feature the six SmackDown Elimination Chamber competitors as Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro will unite against Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn.
The promo that ran during Raw teased the winners will gain “the upper hand” going into the pay-per-view, otherwise there are no other stakes in regards to placement in the Chamber match.
The final stop before #WWEChamber features a massive 6-man tag team match on #SmackDown!
📺: Friday, 8e/7c on FOX pic.twitter.com/tloZpX6dt2
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 16, 2021
As noted, the winner of SmackDown’s Elimination Chamber match will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship immediately after.
We’ll have SmackDown results posted right here at ProWrestling.com.
