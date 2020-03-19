WWE NXT UK Results (3/19) Live In Progress

March 19th, 2020

WWE NXT UK

Coventry, England

WWE NXT UK is set to air at 4/3c on the WWE Network.

Last week’s NXT UK is recapped to start.

Kay Lee Ray vs. Dani Luna

Luna throws Ray around to start. Luna uses her strength advantage to get a series of nearfalls. Ray counters with a shoulder stretch, and pummels Luna’s chest. Ray gets a nearfall.

Luna gets the advantage back, but Ray counters a Samoan Drop with a Superkick. Ray hits a Gory Bomb for the pinfall in 2:33.

WINNER: Kay Lee Ray

Ray beats up Luna after the bell. Piper Niven runs in for the save. Ray retreats from the ring.

Finn Balor walks around last week’s NXT UK backstage, with a chip on his shoulder. Backstage this week, Bate asks for a match with Balor. Bate is informed that he will take part in a 20-man battle royal for a shot at the WWE NXT UK Championship.

An Aoife Valkyrie vignette is interrupted by Nina Samuels complaining about Valkyrie stealing her spotlight. The two will face each other next week.

