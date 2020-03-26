WWE NXT UK RESULTS (3/26) Cruiserweight Title Match Main Events

March 26th, 2020

WWE NXT UK

Coventry, England

Jordan Devlin’s return is hyped up to start the show. Tonight he will face Travis Banks, and the Cruiserweight Title will be on the line.

Imperium vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter

Marcel Barthel starts out against Carter. Barthel dominates by torturing the arm. Barthel takes Carter to the mat and stretches him with a toe hold. Carter gets a nearfall to break the hold.

Barthel snapmares Carter and kicks him in the back. Carter hits a headkick. Fabian Aichner tags in and continues the assault on Carter’s shoulder. Carter fights back. Smith tags in.

Aichner stops Smith in his tracks. Smith takes Aichner down. Carter tags in. Carter hits an inventive springboard splash for a nearfall. Carter takes out both members of Imperium. Barthel stops a Lionsault. Barthel tags in. Barthel punishes Carter in the corner. Aichner tags in and continues the attack. Barthel tags back in.

Aichner and Barthel hit a Tree of Woe dropkick combo. Aichner tags in. Aichner stretches Carter. Carter fights out. They trade blows. Carter counters a suplex and tags in Smith. Smith comes in like a house on fire, and hits a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Aichner fights back. Carter blind tags in and hit a back body drop splash for a nearfall. Barthel throws Smith out of the ring. Smith blocks a European Bomb and Carter gets a nearfall.

Barthel tags in. Imperium hit European Bomb on Carter for the pinfall in 8:31.

WINNERS: Imperium

Gallus play poker in a hotel lobby and talk about how much they hate The Hunt. Moustache Mountain and Alexander Wolfe all cut promos about next week’s battle royal. Smith & Carter talk about how to build on their tag team career, but are interrupted by Pretty Deadly.

Cont’d on NEXT PAGE—–>