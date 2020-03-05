WWE NXT UK Results (3/5): WALTER vs Dave Mastiff, Travis Banks In Action

WWE NXT UK

March 5, 2020

York, England

WWE NXT UK is set to begin at 3/2c on the WWE Network.

Travis Banks vs. Alexander Wolfe

Banks dodges a bicycle kick. Banks sends Wolf to the outside an hits a Tope Suicida. Banks gets him back in the ring and hits a Double Stomp for a nearfall. Wolf dodges Slice of Heaven and hits a bicycle kick.

Wolfe stomps away on Banks. Wolfe slams Banks into the corner. Wolfe hits a Reverse European Uppercut. Wolfe maintains dominance. Wolfe gets a nearfall. Wolfe stretches Banks. Wolfe hits a powerslam and gets another nearfall.

Wolfe goes back to the side headlock. Banks fights back. Banks hits a rolling forearm. Banks hits a basement dropkick. Banks hits a Shotgun Dropkick. Banks hits a double stomp. Wolfe rolls to the outside. Banks hits an apron run Penalty Kick. Banks gets Wolfe back in the ring and hits a Diving Double Stomp for a nearfall.

Banks unleashes a series of kicks. Wolfe blocks a Blade Kick, but gets tripped up by Banks. Wolfe hits a Spinning Suplex for a nearfall. Banks hits a series of kicks and gets a nearfall off a German Suplex. Banks hits Slice of Heaven, but Wolfe rolls to the apron. Wolfe counters an Apron Kiwi Crusher. Banks counters an Apron Powerbomb. Banks hits an Apron Double Stomp. Wolfe hits a Twisting Neckbreaker on the floor. Wolfe gets Banks in the ring.

Wolfe hits a DDT and covers for a nearfall. Banks and Wolfe trade short-arm forearms. Wolfe hits a Sitout Powerbomb for the win in 9:00.

WINNER: Alexander Wolfe

