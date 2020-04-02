NXT UK Results (4/2): 20-Man Battle Royal Crowns New #1 Contender

WWE NXT UK

April 2nd, 2020

Coventry, England

Piper Niven & Dani Luna vs. Kay Lee Ray & Jinny

Luna & Niven make a good combo, and take it to Ray & Jinny. Niven plays big sister to Luna, trying to protect her, but the numbers are too much and Kay Lee Ray pinned Dani Luna via Gory Bomb in 7:08.

WINNERS: Kay Lee Ray & Dani Luna

Amale vs. Xia Brookside

Xia and Amale trade holds to start. Amale stretches Xia. Xia fights back and hits a double knee to the back. Xia hits Broken Wings for the pinfall in 2:51.

WINNER: Xia Brookside

MAIN EVENT: 20-Man Battle Royal to determine the #1 Contender to the WWE NXT UK Championship

A fun battle royal with plenty of interesting spots. Tyler Bate & Trent Seven have a fantastic exchange in the middle of the match, with both men trading rebound lariats. Ilja Draginov won, last eliminating Tyler Bate at 28:32.

WINNER: Ilja Dragunov