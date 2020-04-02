NXT UK Results (4/2): 20-Man Battle Royal Crowns New #1 Contender

WWE NXT UK
April 2nd, 2020
Coventry, England
Piper Niven & Dani Luna vs. Kay Lee Ray & Jinny
Luna & Niven make a good combo, and take it to Ray & Jinny. Niven plays big sister to Luna, trying to protect her, but the numbers are too much and Kay Lee Ray pinned Dani Luna via Gory Bomb in 7:08.
WINNERS: Kay Lee Ray & Dani Luna
Amale vs. Xia Brookside
Xia and Amale trade holds to start. Amale stretches Xia. Xia fights back and hits a double knee to the back. Xia hits Broken Wings for the pinfall in 2:51.
WINNER: Xia Brookside
MAIN EVENT: 20-Man Battle Royal to determine the #1 Contender to the WWE NXT UK Championship
A fun battle royal with plenty of interesting spots. Tyler Bate & Trent Seven have a fantastic exchange in the middle of the match, with both men trading rebound lariats. Ilja Draginov won, last eliminating Tyler Bate at 28:32.
WINNER: Ilja Dragunov