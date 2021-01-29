WWE NXT UK Signs William Regal’s Son & More International Stars

Yesterday it was announced that Meiko Satomura will be joining the WWE NXT UK brand, but she’s not the only signing WWE has made.

Along with Satomura, WWE has signed Tony Gill (Tony Cage), from England, Metehan Kocabasoglu (Lucky Kid), from Germany, and Baily Matthews, from England.

Matthews is someone who has a clear connection to the black and gold brand as well, as he is the son of WWE NXT GM, William Regal. Below is WWE’s announcement: