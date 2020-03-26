WWE NXT UK Takeover: Dublin Officially Postponed; New Date Confirmed

Today an official announcement has been made regarding the upcoming WWE NXT UK Takeover: Dublin event that was planned for April.

Obviously, due to the current situation regarding the Coronavirus, the show is unable to take place on the planned 26 April date. However, the show has not been scrapped altogether.

The 3Arena, which is hosting the show has put out an official announcement to state that the show has been postponed and will now take place on Sunday, 25th October. The arena also confirmed that all tickets will be valid for the new date.