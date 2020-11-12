WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match & Finn Balor Appearance Set For 11/18 WWE NXT

Several major segments have been confirmed for WWE NXT next week as the black and gold brand sets up a blockbuster title match.

WWE has confirmed that Io Shirai will defend her WWE NXT Women’s Championship next week in singles action against a former champion in Rhea Ripley. This is one that has been building for several weeks now, with WWE airing a fantastic Prime Target video to hype up the match this week.

The two women last shared the ring at NXT Takeover: In Your House, where Io Shirai won the title in a triple threat match that also featured Charlotte Flair.

As well as this major title match, NXT Champion, Finn Balor will be on the show next week. He is set to address the status of the championship and provide a medical update on his injury progress, marking his first appearance since NXT Takeover: 31.