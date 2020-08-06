Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, another title match has now been confirmed for the upcoming NXT Takeover: XXX event.

Dakota Kai and Rhea Ripley kicked off the show this week with their number one contender’s match, and it was Dakota Kai who scored the victory, earning her place at the upcoming event. Kai didn’t do it alone though as Mercedes Martinez ran an interference, making it clear that Ripley is now in her sights.

Kai will now go one on one with Io Shirai for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship in what will be her first-ever singles title match at a Takeover event.

The show will be taking place on August 22nd, the night before WWE SummerSlam with the full card currently being as follows: