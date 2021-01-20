Connect with us

WWE

WWE Signs Priscilla Kelly, Elayna Black & More; Women’s Dusty Cup Bracket Revealed

Published

4 hours ago

on

WWE revealed the complete bracket for the NXT women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on The Bump.

On the left side of the bracket:


  • Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Gigi Dolin & Cora Jade
  • Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. Marina Shafir & Zoey Stark

And on the right side of the bracket:

  • Mercedes Martinez & Toni Storm vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter
  • Aliyah & Jessi Kamea vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

Following the bracket reveal, WWE announced three new signings with Gigi Dolin as the former Priscilla Kelly, Zoey Stark as the former Lacey Ryan, and Cora Jade as the former Elayna Black.

The action will kickoff tonight on NXT with Catanzaro and Carter vs. Storm and Martinez. Tournament matches will also take place on this week’s 205 Live.

Adam Pierce Finally Explains Why Certain WWE Stars Can “Declare” For Royal Rumble Matches

Published

1 hour ago

on

Jan 20, 2021

By

Adam Pearce has provided an answer to one of the more frustrating questions that pops up every single year; why can certain WWE Superstars simply “declare” themselves for the annual Royal Rumble match, while others must compete to earn the opportunity?

If you’ve ever been on Twitter during a January episode of Monday Night Raw or Friday Night Smackdown, you’ve undoubtedly heard numerous WWE fans complaining about this.


“It’s actually pretty simple,” the WWE producer and on-screen authority figure tweeted. “Those that have been granted the ability to simply declare entry into the Royal Rumble *by management* are free to do so. Those that haven’t must qualify. I don’t write the rules, I enforce them.”

Read More: Updated List of 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Entrants 

WWE

WWE’s The Bump: Booker T, Ziggler & Roode, Rey Mysterio Talks Royal Rumble Win 15 Years Later

Published

5 hours ago

on

Jan 20, 2021

By

This week’s all new episode of WWE’s The Bump is featured above. Kayla Braxton and her crew sit down with lucha legend Rey Mysterio to discuss the 15th anniversary of him winning the Royal Rumble match. Plus Smackdown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode stop by, Chad Gable, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and more.

WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET across all WWE digital platforms.


WWE

WWE Reportedly Signs Former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion

Published

22 hours ago

on

Jan 19, 2021

By

Amway Center

WWE has signed 36-year-old independent wrestler and former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Anthony Henry. PWInsider.com was the first to report the news.

WWE started a working relationship with EVOLVE in 2018 that allowed NXT Superstars to appear on their show. This helped the promotion boost ticket sales, while providing a place for select developmental talent to work in front of crowds and continue to improve their skills.


Anthony Henry was able to take advantage of the WWE relationship on multiple occasions, but was not among the initial group of wrestlers signed when WWE bought EVOLVE outright in 2020.

Henry and JD Drake battled the Street Profits for the EVOLVE Tag Team Championships on two occasions. He also wrestled Arturo Ruas at the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary show, which aired live on the WWE Network.

