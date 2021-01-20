WWE Signs Priscilla Kelly, Elayna Black & More; Women’s Dusty Cup Bracket Revealed

WWE revealed the complete bracket for the NXT women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on The Bump.

On the left side of the bracket:

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Gigi Dolin & Cora Jade

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. Marina Shafir & Zoey Stark

And on the right side of the bracket:

Mercedes Martinez & Toni Storm vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter

Aliyah & Jessi Kamea vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

Following the bracket reveal, WWE announced three new signings with Gigi Dolin as the former Priscilla Kelly, Zoey Stark as the former Lacey Ryan, and Cora Jade as the former Elayna Black.

The action will kickoff tonight on NXT with Catanzaro and Carter vs. Storm and Martinez. Tournament matches will also take place on this week’s 205 Live.