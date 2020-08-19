WWE Offering Virtual Meet & Greets During SummerSlam Weekend

WWE is doing things a bit differently this year in order to bring a measure of interaction to the annual SummerSlam proceedings, despite fans not being able to attend the show live for the first time in 33 years.

While it will cost you a hefty $125 for the experience, fans can now purchase virtual meet and greet tickets to video chat with some of their favorite WWE Superstars. Calls will only last two minutes, but to be fair that’s likely quite a bit longer, not to mention more personal, than your average in-person meet and greet.

NXT Champion Keith Lee, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley, Universal Champion Braun Strowman, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and the “Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins will all be participating in virtual meet and greets throughout the weekend.

Click here for tickets.

UPDATE: Tickets for Bayley, Strowman, McIntyre and Rollins are now sold out.