WWE Officially Announces Dates For Two-Part 2020 Draft

The 2020 WWE Draft is set to begin in less than two weeks.

WWE confirmed tonight that this year’s shakeup will begin on the October 9 edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, and wrap up three nights later on the October 12 episode of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

Despite those in WWE being adamant that NXT is a legitimate third brand since the move to cable television, the show nor any of its Superstars were featured in a promo for the Draft that aired during Clash of Champions (above).

The rules of this year’s two-parter will likely be different than the 2019 WWE Draft as a brand new partnership with FOX saw the entire locker room drafted, with Smackdown getting 30 picks and Raw getting 41 due to being three hours long.