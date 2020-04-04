WWE Officially Announces Goldberg’s New WrestleMania Challenger

WWE has officially announced that Goldberg will defend his Universal Championship against the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman, this weekend at WrestleMania 36.

Roman Reigns had been Goldberg’s advertised opponent ever since the February 28 edition of Friday Night Smackdown, but informed doctors prior to last week’s set of tapings in Orlando that he would not be competing in the world title bout.

Reigns immune system was compromised during his battle with leukemia in 2018 and 2019, and after consulting with others and the rapidly evolving state of the COVID-19 pandemic, he ultimately decided to pull out WrestleMania for the sake of his health.

WWE made no mention of Reigns on the go-home episode of Friday Night Smackdown this evening. It was simply announced that Strowman would be facing Goldberg, who did not appear on the show, for the Universal title.

WrestleMania 36 takes place this Saturday and Sunday on the WWE Network, pay-per-view, FITE TV, and the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps.