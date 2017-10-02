WWE India Tour Dates Officially Announced, Top Names Advertised

As we noted earlier today, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will be heading to India when WWE tours the country later this year. Despite the WWE India events being Raw brand shows, Mahal will be appearing, and likely facing Roman Reigns.

WWE has officially announced that the tour will take place Friday, December 7th and Saturday, December 8th in New Delhi, India at the Indira Ghandi Indoor Stadium. Tickets for both dates are no on sale. Prior to the India tour, WWE will be returning to tour Abu Dhabi.

In addition to Jinder Mahal, talents being advertised for the events include Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss, WWE Intercontinental champion The Miz, Bayley and Sasha Banks.