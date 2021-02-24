WWE
WWE Officially Announces New Performance Center Class Including 18 Signees
WWE announced on Wednesday its largest class of Performance Center recruits to-date with 18 new signees.
Most of the names were included in our previous report, which includes Eli Drake, Taya Valkyrie, Parker Boudreaux, and Bronson Rechsteiner, among others.
WWE notes this is the largest group of women to be signed at once with 10, however only eight are listed. Sareee is rumored to be one of them who has yet to report to Orlando.
Below is the complete class listing with their bios from WWE.com.
The largest class of recruits in WWE history has reported for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. The group also includes the most female recruits of any class ever, at 10.
The class brings a wide variety of backgrounds to the training facility and includes second-generation talent, independent wrestling standouts, and recruits with experience in a range of sports.
Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of former WCW and WWE Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner, comes to WWE from the gridiron. At 6 feet tall and 230 pounds, he was an All-American running back at Kennesaw State University.
Kira Magnin-Forster, known to wrestling fans as Taya Valkyrie, is an 11-year veteran of the squared circle. A classically trained ballerina, Forster learned wrestling under Lance Storm before breaking out in Mexico for the AAA promotion. She has competed around the world since.
Shaun Ricker, who recently debuted on NXT television as LA Knight, is a former NWA Television Champion and has competed against Drew McIntyre, John Morrison and Jeff Hardy.
Angela Arnold trained for the squared circle under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Competing as AQA, she’s impressed in action for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion, as well as SHIMMER.
Parker Boudreaux of Winter Garden, Fla., stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 300 pounds. The big man was an offensive lineman for the University of Central Florida and has caught the eye of Paul Heyman on social media.
Anthony Henry is a standout competitor from EVOLVE Wrestling and has competed on WWE Network. He’s been in the ring with Superstars like The Street Profits, current NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, Nash Carter of MSK, and Roderick Strong.
Chance Barrow, better known to fans as Harlem Bravado, is a veteran of the independent scene. The North Carolina native has found success as a singles and tag team competitor and made his way to Japan to compete for Pro Wrestling NOAH.
Theresa Serrano, now competing as Zoey Stark, debuted for NXT in the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Her intense in-ring style has made her a standout for the black-and-gold brand in short order.
Christian Brigham is a Massachusetts native with six years of experience in the ring, under the name Christian Casanova.
Priscilla Kelly, now going by Gigi Dolin, competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic and returned to WWE for the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in NXT.
Drew Kasper is the brother of Jacob Kasper, who joined the WWE PC in October 2020. The 285-pounder was a two-time All-American heavyweight wrestler for Otterbein University and was the No. 1 seeded wrestler in the NCAA Division III tournament before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brianna Coda, now known as Cora Jade, is a 19-year-old Illinois native who’s been competing in the ring since 2018 and who debuted for NXT in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
Christian Hubble is a former college cheerleader who has broken out on the independent scene in recent months. The Tennessee native made a name for himself under the moniker Blake Christian in promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Game Changer Wrestling.
Matrick Belton played Division I football for the University of South Carolina and has attended training camps for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles. He has prepared for the rigors of the ring by training at the Combat Zone Wrestling Academy in New Jersey.
Camron Clay has been competing in the ring for four years under the name Camron Branae and has been in the ring with the likes of NXT’s Shotzi Blackheart.
Joe Ariola is a 25-year-old amateur wrestler from Oak Park, Illinois. An undefeated state champion and national champion in high school, Ariola wrestled for the University of Buffalo in college, qualifying for the NCAA tournament in 2016.
Taylor Grado of Clearwater Beach, Fla., competed as Avery Taylor for promotions like EVOLVE and SHINE.
Karissa Rivera of New Jersey has made a name for herself on the independent wrestling scene for promotions like NEW and Women’s Wrestling Revolution
Melina Addresses WWE Return Rumors
Rumors were swirling in September that former WWE Divas Champion Melina had signed a deal to return to the company.
Melina would deny these rumors on social media and never appeared on television until making a cameo during Raw Legends Night in January.
In a new interview with Wrestle Talk, Melina revealed that she was in talks with WWE about coming back, but nothing was ever made official.
“It was talks of [a return]. Talks of seeing if it was possible and all that stuff. Everyone made such a big deal out of it.
“I was in talks with [WWE], but I never signed a contract, there was nothing going on. Just ‘hey would you consider, would you be open?’. I’m like ‘hell yeah’. Well it turned out I have like a bad knee, and I can’t wrestle.”
“Who knows if I didn’t have a bad knee if they would have signed me? Or you never know, if I had a good knee they wanted to see if I was open to it, but probably not get signed. That’s just the way wrestling is. It’s never a guarantee”.
Melina last wrestled in February 2020. She had a brief stint in NWA a year ago, which included challenging Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women’s Championship.
Recent Signee To Face Io Shirai On This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Lineup
WWE has announced NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai will go one-on-one with newcomer Zoey Stark in a non-title match on Wednesday’s NXT.
WWE’s social team captured William Regal informing Stark of the news earlier today at the WWE Performance Center. Regal was impressed with Stark’s debut win over Valentina Feroz last week.
When asked if she’s up to the task, Zoey Stark gave a confident, “Hell yeah! Of course.”
After her incredible debut last week, @RealKingRegal has a huge opportunity for @ZoeyStarkWWE tomorrow night on @USA_Network! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Wtr2ZK3nvD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 24, 2021
Below is the updated lineup for this week’s NXT:
- Zoey Stark vs. Io Shirai
- Killian Dain & Drake Maverick vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
- Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro
- Dexter Lumis vs. Johnny Gargano
- Adam Cole explains why he turned on Kyle O’Reilly
- Santos Escobar vs. Killer Kross in a No DQ match
We’ll have complete NXT coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.
WWE Monday Night Raw Viewership Up Following Elimination Chamber
The February 22 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network was watched by an average of 1,890,000 viewers in the fallout of this past weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The show was up 4.4% from the pre-Chamber show, and took all three of the top spots on cable television this Monday night. Here’s the breakdown:
- Hour 1: 1.978 (+2.2%)
- Hour 2: 1.926 (6.6%)
- Hour 3: 1.765 (4.4%)
- Average: 1,890,000 (+4.4%)
