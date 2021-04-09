WWE
WWE Officially Announces WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Main Event
History will be made on Saturday.
WWE has officially announced that night one of WrestleMania 37 will be main-evented by Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
Not only will this be the second women’s WrestleMania main event, but it will be the first featuring two Black wrestlers in the show-closing spot.
BREAKING NEWS:
Per @WWE, @BiancaBelairWWE vs. @SashaBanksWWE for the SmackDown Women’s Championship will close #WrestleMania Night One. pic.twitter.com/PcX4Gmi0QO
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 9, 2021
Despite Belair winning the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match for a “guaranteed” main event match at WrestleMania, it remained unclear until now if they would be booked in that slot.
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre had been labeled as a “main event” for Night 1, but is speculated to be the opening bout so McIntyre can receive a grand pop as the first live entrance in front of a stadium audience.
Night two of WrestleMania on Sunday is expected to be headlined by Daniel Bryan vs. Edge vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com throughout the weekend for the latest WrestleMania 37 updates.
Wrestling News
FCO Reveals Limited Edition WrestleMania Bobble Head Figure
FOCO, aka Forever Collectibles has released a brand new limited edition bobblehead figure of Roman Reigns for WWE WrestleMania weekend.
The bobblehead is a limited edition figure, with only 144 items being available, costing $50, with this being FOCO’s first-ever bobblehead of the Tribal Chief.
The figure portrays Roman posing at the top of the entrance ramp with a WWE logo backdrop, with each figure being handpainted and handcrafted.
The figure is perfect for any bobblehead collector, and they can be ordered here!
Wrestling News
Erick Redbeard Admits He Almost Rejected Working With Daniel Bryan
Erick Redbeard recently reflected on working with Daniel Bryan, admitting that he almost turned down the opportunity.
His partnership with Bryan proved to be a successful one, with the duo having a run with the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, while Erick was a big part of Bryan’s Eco WWE Championship run.
However, when speaking with The ‘Front Row Material’ podcast, Redbeard admitted he almost turned down the idea as he didn’t want to leave Brodie Lee high and dry.
“So I was coming back. I had got injured at a SummerSlam, when I was with The Bludgeon Brothers and we were supposed to give the belts up the next day anyway. So when I got hurt like over halfway through the match, I knew I tore my bicep. Finished the match. Basically, I tell Brodie [Lee] that, ‘Man, I’ll see you in five months,’ you know? Because I gotta have the bicep surgery because I tore my other bicep, separate from the one I had torn maybe like three, four years ago. So I tore the opposite one, and you know immediately when you tear some sort of muscle and you know, so I said I’ll see you and then in the back they say — it’s a Sunday and it’s like, ‘Hey, can you wrestle on Tuesday and lose the belts? We promise we won’t make you do much. We’ll protect you.’ So I was like okay, okay. Fast forward, I end up wrestling the whole match. It was a great match with The New Day. It was a Falls Count Anywhere match where we lost the belts so, if you watch the match back, I did everything. Arm’s not broken, sh*t, you know? Then I leave, have the surgery. They end up not even using him [Brodie Lee] the whole time I was gone which was absurd but, it’s just the way it was, and then it comes time to come back and I’m just like, ‘Okay, this is great. He hasn’t been doing anything. I’ll do something’ and I get back, I get cleared and then I’m brought into an office and I’m told, ‘Oh, you’re gonna come out with Daniel [Bryan] now.’ It’s just kinda like out of left field. First thing I do is I call up Brodie and I was like, ‘Hey man, I did not choose this. This is what they want me to do. Are you cool with this?’ And if he wasn’t cool with it, I wasn’t gonna do it. It’s like that’s just cheap. There’s so many cheap backstage pushes and I remember one guy was in a tag team with somebody and he went back behind his back and was like, always like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna pitch this’ and he’s always pitching stuff behind his back. It’s just like that is not cool, and me, I’m the kind of guy like, ‘I want you to know this wasn’t my idea’ and so, that is kind of how it all came about like just kind of out of left field, and it was great to work with him [Daniel Bryan] and be around him, because you always pick up little things and learn different things and he was — I had never been protected in the business like as far as being a big guy because I was always working with big guys, or they would try to protect another guy who was just as big.” (H/T to POSTWrestling for the transcriptions)
Wrestling News
Alexa Bliss Admits She Prefer’s WrestleMania Being Over Two Nights
Alexa Bliss gave her thoughts on WWE WrestleMania being a two-night event once again, admitting she prefers that.
Alexa Bliss spoke with Mike Jones from DC101 and she admitted that she’s glad to see the show be across two days again as it allows everyone to be refreshed rather than being tired later on in the show.
“I’m really excited because I feel like the energy is going to be so much higher,” Bliss said. “When it was one night, there’s later matches at the end of the night and you’re just like, ‘oh man, we gotta wake these people up. They’ve been watching the show for about seven hours now!’ I’m excited, I’m happy that it’s two days and everyone can come back refreshed the next day.”
Speaking of WWE WrestleMania 37, Bliss spoke about Bad Bunny’s involvement, admitting she’s excited see him perform, claiming that he’s been training hard.
“I think it’s going to be entertainment value!” Bliss said. “Miz and Morrison are always so super entertaining, and I’m a big entertainment person. I love a good entertaining tag team and Miz and Morrison are it.
“And I’m excited to see Bad Bunny perform. He’s been training really hard. He was one of those people that dove in head-first, started training and preparing because he’s such a big WWE fan.”
Bliss also spoke about fans returning to the Raymond James Stadium this weekend, admitting it doesn’t matter how big the crowd is.
“I think for me it doesn’t matter how big the crowd is or how big the audience is. The comfort zone is that the ring stays the same size.
“For me, I get really nervous performing especially in big crowds and knowing that people are watching all over the world. But once you hit the ring, that’s your comfort zone.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
WWE Officially Announces WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Main Event
IWTV Family Reunion Results: Daniel Garcia vs Kevin Ku, UWFi Rules Match, Six Different Indie Titles On The Line
FCO Reveals Limited Edition WrestleMania Bobble Head Figure
Erick Redbeard Admits He Almost Rejected Working With Daniel Bryan
Alexa Bliss Admits She Prefer’s WrestleMania Being Over Two Nights
WWE Raw Results (4/5): WrestleMania Go-Home Show, Lashley & McIntyre In Action
WWE SmackDown Results (3/26): Several WWE WrestleMania 37 Announcements, Rollins vs. Nakamura, More!
ROH 19th Anniversary PPV Results: Every Title On The Line, EC3 vs Jay Briscoe, New Champions Crowned!
4/7 AEW Dynamite Results: Moxley & The Young Bucks Battle Bullet Club, Mike Tyson Returns!
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One Results: New Champions Crowned!
Two AEW Stars Get A Shoutout In Chris Jericho ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Bonus Clip
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane Summons Fire One More Time
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Twin Magic, JBL Apologizes To Nobody, British Bulldog Honored, nWo 4 Life
4/6 AEW Dark Quick Results & Video: Bear Country vs TH2, Sea Stars, JD Drake & More
4/5 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky Team Up, Matt Hardy, Hangman Page & More
Trending
-
AEW2 days ago
4/7 AEW Dynamite Results: Moxley & The Young Bucks Battle Bullet Club, Mike Tyson Returns!
-
Results2 days ago
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One Results: New Champions Crowned!
-
Results23 hours ago
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two Results: Karrion Kross vs Finn Balor, Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
RVD Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him At The WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony
-
AEW1 day ago
Tony Khan Discusses Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions Appearance
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Photos: WWE WrestleMania 37 Set Construction Underway
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Bayley Reveals She Pitched Ideas For WWE WrestleMania 37
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Triple H Comments On The Future Of WALTER: “The Door’s Open For Him”