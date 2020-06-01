WWE Officially Launches A Free Version Of The WWE Network; New Show Announced

WWE has made a major announcement today as it confirmed that a free version of the popular WWE Network series is available as of today.

Of course, not everything on the WWE Network will be available for fans on the free version, but there will be more than 15,000 titles available for the WWE Universe to enjoy without a charge.

There will be content such as the Monday Night War docu-series, Table For 3, and Total Bellas, as well as a brand new show called Raw Talk, which will stream immediately following WWE Raw every week.

WWE announced the news with the following press release: