WWE Officially Launches A Free Version Of The WWE Network; New Show Announced

WWE has made a major announcement today as it confirmed that a free version of the popular WWE Network series is available as of today.
Of course, not everything on the WWE Network will be available for fans on the free version, but there will be more than 15,000 titles available for the WWE Universe to enjoy without a charge.
There will be content such as the Monday Night War docu-series, Table For 3, and Total Bellas, as well as a brand new show called Raw Talk, which will stream immediately following WWE Raw every week.
WWE announced the news with the following press release:
STAMFORD, Conn., June 1, 2020 – WWE today unveiled the Free Version of WWE Network, the company’s award-winning digital streaming service, unlocking a vast portion of its content library with more than 15,000 action-packed WWE titles now available for free.
The Free Version of WWE Network includes:
- New shows including Raw Talk, streaming Monday nights each week immediately following Raw
- Groundbreaking original series including Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot and Story Time
- Recent episodes of WWE’s flagship programs Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT
- Select historical WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOver events
- Weekly WWE highlights, Top 10, WWE’s The Bump, WWE Now, The Best of WWE and WWE Timeline
“The launch of WWE Network’s Free Version is a key component of our company’s digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. “As we continue to reimagine WWE Network’s offering, the Free Version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE.”
WWE Network’s Free Version is available now … no credit card required. To access, download the WWE App on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.