WWE Payback (2020)
Sunday, August 30
Amway Center, Orlando, FL
The start time for this event is currently scheduled for 7:00 pm ET, streaming live on the WWE Network, with a one-hour pre-show beginning at 6:00 pm ET.
NO HOLDS BARRED
WWE Universal Title Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
WWE United States Title Match
Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
Singles Match
Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Bayley (c) & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
More to come – check back soon!