WWE Payback (2020)

Sunday, August 30

Amway Center, Orlando, FL

The start time for this event is currently scheduled for 7:00 pm ET, streaming live on the WWE Network, with a one-hour pre-show beginning at 6:00 pm ET.

NO HOLDS BARRED

WWE Universal Title Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

WWE United States Title Match

Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Singles Match

Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Bayley (c) & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

