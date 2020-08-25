ProWrestling.com
WWE Payback 2020

WWE Payback (2020): Updated Match Card, Start Time, How To Watch

WWE Payback (2020)
Sunday, August 30
Amway Center, Orlando, FL

The start time for this event is currently scheduled for 7:00 pm ET, streaming live on the WWE Network, with a one-hour pre-show beginning at 6:00 pm ET.

NO HOLDS BARRED
WWE Universal Title Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

WWE United States Title Match
Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Singles Match
Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Bayley (c) & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

More to come – check back soon!