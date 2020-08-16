WWE Payback Officially Confirmed For 8/30

WWE has confirmed that WWE Payback will be taking place this year, just one week after WWE SummerSlam takes place.

The news was first reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider and has now been confirmed during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, that WWE Payback will happen on September 30th.

Michael Cole confirmed the news on WWE SmackDown and it has also been confirmed that Sasha Banks and Bayley will be forced to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on the show, but it is currently unknown who that will be against.