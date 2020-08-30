WWE Payback (2020)

Sunday, August 30

Amway Center, Orlando, FL

The start time for this event is currently scheduled for 7:00 pm ET, streaming live on the WWE Network, with a one-hour pre-show beginning at 6:00 pm ET.

No Holds Barred WWE Universal Title Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Bayley (c) & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy & Seth Rollins

WWE United States Title Match

Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin

Big E vs. Sheamus

Kickoff Show Match

The IIconics vs. Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott