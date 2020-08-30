WWE Payback (2020)
Sunday, August 30
Amway Center, Orlando, FL
The start time for this event is currently scheduled for 7:00 pm ET, streaming live on the WWE Network, with a one-hour pre-show beginning at 6:00 pm ET.
No Holds Barred WWE Universal Title Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Bayley (c) & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy & Seth Rollins
WWE United States Title Match
Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton
Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin
Big E vs. Sheamus
Kickoff Show Match
The IIconics vs. Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott