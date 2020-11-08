WWE Pays Respect To Legendary ‘Jeopardy’ Host Alex Trebek

WWE sent out a tweet and issued a statement on their official website today paying respect to legendary Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, who passed away at the age of 80-years-old after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The company tweeted, “WWE is saddened to learn that Alex Trebek has passed away at the age of 80. WWE extends its condolences to Trebek’s family, friends, and fans.”

Trebek, an institution on television across multiple generations, was the guest ring announcer for the WWF title match between Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter at WrestleMania VII, and also interviewed talent backstage throughout the pay-per-view.