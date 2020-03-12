WWE Discussing Moving ‘Friday Night Smackdown’ Amid Coronavirus Scare

There have reportedly been internal discussions in WWE about possibly moving this week’s broadcast of Friday Night Smackdown to the Performance Center in Orlando, as concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow worldwide.

President Trump issued a 30-day travel ban on Wednesday evening for European citizens looking to enter the U.S., after the disease was ruled a “global pandemic” by the Worldwide Health Organization. As noted, officials from the city of Tampa, FL will meet on Thursday to decide the fate of major events in the area, including WrestleMania 36.

All around the country large gatherings have been cancelled. The XFL is holding a game this weekend without fans in attendance, the 2020 E3 video game conference has been cancelled, Coachella postponed, and the entire 2020 NBA season has now been temporarily suspended.