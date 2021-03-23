WWE Postpones Dave Bautista’s Hall Of Fame Induction At His Request

Dave Bautista has confirmed reports that he will not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year along with the originally planned class of 2020.

The six-time world heavyweight champion and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy star will not be able to attend this year’s closed ceremony in Tampa, FL during WrestleMania weekend. Those hoping to celebrate The Animal’s incredible career aren’t out of luck, however, as WWE has agreed to induct him at a later time.

“To the WWE Universe,” Bautista tweeted. “Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the WWE HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible.”

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will feature both the 2020 and 2021 classes, as last year’s ceremony was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bella Twins, nWo, JBL, British Bulldog, Jushin “Thunder” Liger and Eric Bischoff have all been confirmed so far.