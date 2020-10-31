WWE Posts Footage Of Roman Reigns’ 2012 NXT In-Ring Debut

Prior to joining the WWE roster as a member of one of the most dominant factions in professional wrestling history, Roman Reigns very briefly wrestled for the NXT brand.

Reigns was a part of the original class of developmental talent that migrated over from Florida Championship Wrestling when the black-and-yellow brand was first created. After working a few house shows, the man briefly known as “Leakee” made his in-ring debut on the September 20, 2012 edition of WWE NXT television.

Much like Kevin Owens, his first opponent was CJ Parker, who went on to be known as Juice Robinson in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Check out the footage below.