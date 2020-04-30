WWE Preparing To Oppose Multiple Trademarks Made By The Revival

The former Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson may have been released by WWE earlier this month as a part of the largest cutback in company history, but the tag team might still have a legal battle in front of them.

WWE has officially requested a 90-day extension in order to combat recent trademarks filed by one or both of the wrestlers, including the phrases “NO FLIPS, JUST FISTS”, “SAY YEAH”, and “#FTRKO”.

The first two were catchphrases used by The Revival throughout their time in WWE. The last one is interesting because “FTRKO” was only used briefly for the disappointingly brief run of The Revival and Randy Orton together as a stable.

While nothing has been confirmed or announced at this time, and the two are still under a non-compete clause with WWE for the time being, it’s expected that The Revival – likely working under the name “The Revolt” or “FTR” – is heading to All Elite Wrestling.