WWE Producer Jamie Noble Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble, who now works as a backstage producer for the company, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Not how we expect this month to go!” Noble wrote on Instagram. “Covid-19 has hit home. Prayers for me and my family will be greatly appreciated!”

Noble is the fourth WWE name to come forward publicly about testing positive for the illness, after Adam Pierce, Kayla Braxton and Renee Young.

It has been reported that numerous names within the company have contracted COVID-19, possibly in the “two dozen” neighborhood, including in-ring talent, and that many were in attendance at the Performance Center at the last set of television tapings.

WWE continued to test throughout the week heading into today’s Friday Night Smackdown taping, including retesting everyone who had already been tested previously.