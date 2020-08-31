WWE Provides A Medical Update On Drew McIntyre

After taking three Punt kicks to the head on WWE Raw last week, the company has provided a full medical update on the WWE Champion.

Prior to WWE Payback last night, WWE gave an official medical update on the status of Drew, revealing he has suffered a hairline jaw fracture.

WWE.com wrote:

Update on the condition of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Ahead of WWE Payback, WWE Digital has learned Drew McIntyre sustained a hairline jaw fracture as a result of the three kicks to the skull from Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw. Charly Caruso reported on Raw that medical staff were fearful of a skull fracture and potential brain bleeding to Drew McIntyre after Randy Orton delivered the vicious attacks to the WWE Champion. The medical officials did also express concern the injuries could potentially be career-threatening. McIntyre was eventually loaded into an ambulance and transported to a local medical facility for further testing. Stay locked in to WWE digital and social platforms for the latest updates on McIntyre’s condition.

WWE didn’t provide an update on how long McIntyre might be out of action for, but he didn’t appear at WWE Payback. It remains to be seen whether or not the Scotsman will be around on WWE Raw this evening.