WWE Provides A Storyline Update On Rey Mysterio’s Eye Injury

After losing the Eye For An Eye match at WWE Extreme Rules, Rey Mysterio ended up majorly injured, within storyline at the show.

While WWE didn’t fully show Rey with his eye hanging out, there was a shot of his eye within his fingers after the match.

2020 took Rey Mysterio right Eye .. RIP 👁 pic.twitter.com/3ezEh6dnMl — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 20, 2020

Following the result, WWE.com has provided the following update on his medical condition: