WWE Provides A Storyline Update On Rey Mysterio’s Eye Injury

After losing the Eye For An Eye match at WWE Extreme Rules, Rey Mysterio ended up majorly injured, within storyline at the show.
While WWE didn’t fully show Rey with his eye hanging out, there was a shot of his eye within his fingers after the match.
2020 took Rey Mysterio right Eye ..
RIP 👁 pic.twitter.com/3ezEh6dnMl
— KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 20, 2020
Following the result, WWE.com has provided the following update on his medical condition:
“After the sickening conclusion of the Eye for an Eye Match, Charly Caruso provided an update on the condition of Rey Mysterio. Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility to be treated for a potential globe luxation.”
The update continued, “Medical experts were optimistic that if the optic nerve is not severed and there is not too much strain on the blood vessels and nerves that connect the eye to the rest of the head, there’s a chance Mysterio can maintain his vision.”