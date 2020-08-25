WWE Provides Medical Update On The Status Of Drew McIntyre

After taking three Punt Kicks during WWE Raw this week, WWE has provided a medical update on the status of Drew McIntyre.

The WWE Champion was on the receiving end of two huge blows to the head during their initial brawl at the start of the show, but he still managed to get to his feet later on in the episode to brawl with Orton once again.

However, the Legend Killer found McIntyre backstage and delivered a third and final Punt Kick, which saw McIntyre head to the hospital in an ambulance.

WWE.com has now provided a storyline update on his medical status: