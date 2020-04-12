WWE Provides Official Statement Regarding Returning To Live Television Shows

WWE has made the decision to return to live television shows start tomorrow, with WWE Raw, and the company has given an official statement on the decision.

The decision is one that has been met with plenty of criticism due to the health and safety risks that the wrestlers and staff are being put through. Not just in terms of competing in the ring, but also through travel back and forth to Orlando.

Originally, it had been reported that WWE would be doing a mass taping this past week, just as AEW has previously done. This would have allowed WWE to have enough footage for several weeks while also leaving the talents plenty of time to rest and follow social distancing rules at home.

However, that isn’t the case as WWE is now set to return to live programming, and below is the statement WWE gave to ESPN.