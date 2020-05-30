WWE Provides Storyline Injury Update On Elias After They Hit Him With A Car

WWE has provided a storyline update on Elias following an angle last night on Friday Night Smackdown that saw him hit by a car in the parking lot outside of the Performance Center.

“WWE Digital has learned that Elias is in the hospital and has suffered broken ribs and a torn pectoral muscle after last night’s hit-and-run attack.”

Elias is apparently being used as collateral damage in the new feud between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus. The idea is that Sheamus was the one who stole the rental car and drove down Elias, then beat up Hardy, covered him in alcohol and framed him for the incident.

It’s unknown how long The Drifter will be out of action, but it will be interesting to see if he’s factored into the Hardy/Sheamus storyline when he does. Pretend broken ribs can get pretty serious, I hear…