WWE Provides Storyline Injury Update On Elias Following Smackdown Attack

In a storyline update to the ongoing rivalry between King Baron Corbin and Elias, WWE has announced that the later has suffered a “bruised larynx and broken middle and pinky fingers” after last week’s attack on Friday Night Smackdown.

WWE.com wrote:

As first reported on WWE’s The Bump, Elias suffered a bruised larynx and broken middle and pinky fingers following the latest attack by King Corbin. The injuries have put Elias’ musical performances on hold, as they’ve hampered his ability to sing and play guitar.

King Corbin has targeted the songbird multiple times in the last few weeks, as the most recent attack on Friday Night SmackDown followed his assault ahead of WrestleMania that sent his rival flying from the WWE Performance Center perch. Elias had drawn the ire of Corbin with repeated songs mocking the regal competitor through song.

