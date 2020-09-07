WWE Provides Storyline Medical Updates On Big E & Sasha Banks

WWE has issued a storyline update on the conditions of Big E and Sasha Banks following two very different angles on this past week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

“Sasha Banks and Big E have both been discharged from the hospital and are recovering at home,” an article on WWE.com said.

Banks was savagely attacked by her so-called best friend Bayley, the Smackdown Women’s Champion, after the two came up short in a rematch for the women’s tag team titles – their second attempt inside a week.

Big E was attacked backstage by Sheamus, who he recently beat at WWE Payback. The two brawled in the garage area of the building, and the New Day member was driven through the glass windshield on a car.

You know it’s super serious, because WWE actually used the word “hospital” for the first time in modern history rather than their bizarre go-to phrase, “local medical facility”.