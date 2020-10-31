WWE Provides Storyline Update On Daniel Bryan’s Condition Following Smackdown Attack

WWE.com has released the following story-driven update on the condition of former world heavyweight champion Daniel Bryan, after being attacked by Jey Uso and put through the announce table with a top rope Uso Splash.
The beating continued after Friday Night Smackdown went off the air, with Jey continuing to attack Bryan while he was being stretchered out of the WWE ThunderDome arena.
Following his match with Jey Uso on Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan was evaluated in the WWE trainer’s room, complaining of back and lower abdominal pain.
WWE Medical recommended Bryan be transported to a local medical facility where multiple imaging tests were performed and revealed a bruised kidney and multiple strains and contusions throughout his thoracic and lumbar spine.
Bryan was released from the facility last night and is now convalescing at home.