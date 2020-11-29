WWE
WWE Provides Storyline Update On Injury Status Of Otis & Jey Uso
WWE’s digital team has provided a storyline update on the medical conditions of both Otis and Jey Uso following the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
Otis was scheduled to wrestle King Corbin this week, but was battered with a steel chair by Jey Uso repeatedly before his match. Uso got a taste of his own medicine later on in the night when Kevin Owens brutally assaulted him following the Smackdown main event, sending a message directly to the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Per WWE.com:
Otis was evaluated by WWE Medical following Jey Uso’s attack. The evaluation revealed multiple areas of contusions and tenderness of the muscles throughout the thoracic spine region. Examination of the bony regions of the thoracic spine and ribs did not reveal any abnormalities.
Jey Uso was sent to the trainer’s room following his match with Kevin Owens and the ringside physician’s evaluation revealed bilateral upper extremity weakness as a result of stretching of the lower cervical nerve roots from the chair strikes. The belief is that this weakness is temporary and should resolve over the next few days.
Overnight WWE Smackdown Numbers Drop Against Several Holiday Classics
The November 27, 2020 edition of Friday Night Smackdown averaged 1,987,000 viewers, down just over 10% from the Survivor Series go-home show the week before.
Hour one of the show was watched by 2,016,000 viewers, and dropped slightly to 1,957,000 viewers in the second hour. Nothing was announced for the broadcast until less than ten minutes before bell time, and the main event was not revealed until several segments into the show.
Hour one drew a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and dropped to a 0.5 for the second hour, a slight drop from the week before. Both hours drew a 0.3 rating in adults 18-34, the same as last week. Ratings were down among both men and women.
Smackdown was beaten in overall viewership by numerous annual holiday classics, including “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” on ABC, “Frosty the Snowman” and “Frosty Returns” on CBS, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and the “Minions Holiday Special” on NBC, and “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer” on CW.
FREE MATCHES: Adam Cole vs Seth Rollins, Batista vs Rey Mysterio, Chairs Match, Owens vs Reigns
- Former friends and tag team champions Dave “The Animal” Bautista and lucha legend Rey Mysterio face off in a Street Fight on the December 11, 2009 edition of WWE Smackdown.
- It’s a clash of champions as United States Champion Kevin Owens battles Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with the winner receiving a championship match against for the loser’s title. November 28, 2016.
- The world’s largest athlete Big Show squares up against the “Celtic Warrior” Sheamus in a Chairs Match at the 2012 WWE TLC pay-per-view. Remember when the TLC set just had dozens of steel chairs hanging from the rafters?
- In the build-up to WWE Survivor Series ’19, NXT Champion Adam Cole defends the black-and-gold brand’s top title against then-WWE Champion Seth Rollins.
- Another match from the Dave Bautista collection, as the Marvel star battles the demon Kane on the November 27, 2009 episode of WWE Smackdown.
WWE Talking Smack Recap (11/28): Things Get Very Heated Between Kevin Owens & Paul Heyman
WWE Talking Smack Recap
November 28, 2020
Host Kayla Braxton opened the show and unenthusiastically introduced her very grumpy looking co-host, the special counsel to the Universal Champion, Paul Heyman. She asked Heyman to respond to Kevin Owens brutally attacking Jey Uso on Smackdown this week, and he just stared at her and demanded they bring out KO as their first guest. Kayla reminded him that they have an order to the show, a written outline and they’re live on the air. He held up the outline and said he didn’t give a damn what it says. Kayla is extremely good at coming off awkward and incredibly uncomfortable with Paul.
Guests: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Roode talked about their combined decades and decades of experience in the business and claimed that now that they have their eyes on the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, nothing will stop them from taking the titles.
Kayla asked them about a fellow tag team on Smackdown, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, and Heyman interrupted wanting to know why they were talking about people not on the show. Ziggler said the difference between them is that he and Roode showed up for work on Friday night, and Cesaro and Nakamura didn’t. “I don’t watch wrestling. I’m not a big fan. But I still came to work.”
Heyman continued to trash Kayla and interrupted her every time she spoke. He volunteered to write a manual for her on how to be a host and effectively interview people. She eventually got so upset that Heyman said he’d fake it for her benefit, and started introducing the show with a super fake, cheesy smile. Hilarious.
Guest: Bianca Belair
Belair said “showing up and showing out” is what she does, and that goes all the way down to making her own gear. She talked about her run so far on the blue brand and the momentum she’s had since coming over, leading up to a victory over Natalya this week on Smackdown.
Kayla asked about the tension between her and Bayley. Bianca wanted to know why Bayley is constantly coming after her when she was the first person eliminated from their Survivor Series team. She doesn’t understand, but guessed it’s because she’s the new kid on the block and Bayley is threatened by that.
On Survivor Series, Belair said competing at Survivor Series meant so much to her and she was very excited to get in there on such a big stage and show the WWE Universe who she is and what she’s capable of.
Heyman looked right at Belair and “you are the future of WWE” and “what you do is truly worthy of the tagline ‘the EST of WWE”. He was originally going to talk about the Street Profits but felt it was more important to let her know how he truly feels and give her the moment to shine on her own. He actually shook her hand.
Guest: Kevin Owens
Heyman: “I have a lot of respect for you, I want you to understand that. I understand how dangerous you are. I want you to know that I understand you a lot better than most people understand you. I was a fan of yours before you came to WWE. Everybody else used to like to mock you for how you handle your business, for your ideas because they were too radical, too progressive. I’ve always liked that about you. I like the fact that people, behind your back, think you’re a scumbag. I like the fact that you can’t be trusted with any tag team partner. You are at… the crossroads of your career. You are, and you know it, and it’s your time to pivot. You can coast along and cruise in this semi-main event level, or you can do something like watching the Undertaker’s retirement on Sunday, and be motivated and inspired by it. You can say ‘I want that to be me’. I want my reputation to live a hundred years from now. To be a multi-time WrestleMania main eventer. I want to be a legend above all legend, and an icon above all icons. And the way to do that is at Roman Reigns’ expense. A champion is only as great as the challengers that he puts down. Nobody else may realize that you’re already the #1 contender, but I do, because I know how twisted your brain is. You’re looking at an opportunity to get to Roman Reigns, cement your legacy – and the title? Great. But if you knock Roman Reigns off his perch, you establish your legacy.”
Owens: “As much as I respect you, as much as I admire you and have looked up to you for many years, I know that you really only work for one person, and it’s not Roman Reigns. It’s you.” … “Once Roman Reigns finds his balls again and stops having his cousin do his dirty work, I’ll be there. You know what I am, Paul? I’m not a good guy. I’m not a bad guy. I’m the guy that’s going to beat Roman Reigns and take the Universal Championship from him.”
Heyman shook Owens hand and the two had a very intense staredown. “Please understand it’s not just business. I have to this on a personal level as well.”
Owens leaned in and quietly told him, “you do what you gotta do Paul.”
