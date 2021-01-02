WWE Provides Storyline Update On Kevin Owens After Being Thrown Off ThunderDome Stage

The conclusion to this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown saw Universal Champion Roman Reigns hurl Kevin Owens from the stands atop the WWE ThunderDome, crashing through multiple tables on the floor below.

WWE digital has provided a storyline update on KO’s condition following the attack:

“After the attack by Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on Friday Night SmackDown, Kevin Owens was taken to a local medical facility where he was diagnosed with a spinal contusion and bruised kidneys. Check back with WWE.com for more updates as they become available.”