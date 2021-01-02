Connect with us

WWE

WWE Provides Storyline Update On Kevin Owens After Being Thrown Off ThunderDome Stage

Published

11 hours ago

on

The conclusion to this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown saw Universal Champion Roman Reigns hurl Kevin Owens from the stands atop the WWE ThunderDome, crashing through multiple tables on the floor below.

WWE digital has provided a storyline update on KO’s condition following the attack:


“After the attack by Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on Friday Night SmackDown, Kevin Owens was taken to a local medical facility where he was diagnosed with a spinal contusion and bruised kidneys. Check back with WWE.com for more updates as they become available.”

Tag Team Title Match Added To Next Week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Published

17 hours ago

on

Jan 2, 2021

By

Next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown will now feature two championship clashes.

As confirmed on Talking Smack, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will once again challenge The Street Profits for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The rematch comes after the “Dirty Dawgs” attacked Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on New Year’s Day.


The teams first met in October when drafted to SmackDown, with The Street Profits retaining via disqualification. They met again with the titles on the line on December 18, but Ziggler and Roode came up short.

Ziggler and Roode are former Raw Tag Team Champions together, but neither have captured the SmackDown titles.

As noted, the January 8th SmackDown will also feature Apollo Crews vs. Big E for the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE

Intercontinental Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

Published

1 day ago

on

Jan 1, 2021

By

The January 8th episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be highlighted by an Intercontinental Championship match.

That bout will see Big E put his title on the line for the first time against Apollo Crews. This comes after Big E and Crews teamed up on this week’s SmackDown to defeat former champion Sami Zayn and King Corbin.


This will mark the first time the competitors have met in singles competition, having only shared the ring in Royal Rumble matches. Though he has never held the title, Crews has challenged for the Intercontinental Championship a handful of times in his career. He recently came up short via count-out in a title match against Zayn.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest WWE news and results.

WWE

Sonya Deville Returns To WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Published

1 day ago

on

Jan 1, 2021

By

Sonya Deville

Now that 2020 is over, so is Sonya Deville’s break from WWE.

Deville made a brief, albeit head-turning, appearance backstage during the New Year’s Day edition of Friday Night SmackDown. WWE commentators noted that she is reinstated and will be back on SmackDown going forward.


Deville has been off television since SummerSlam in August after losing a “Loser Leaves WWE” match to former tag team partner Mandy Rose. The kayfabe firing allowed her to take time off following a scary (real-life) incident that occurred at her home on August 17 when a stalker attempted to kidnap her.

Considering the breakout summer that Deville had, expect the former Tough Enough competitor to make a mark in 2021.

