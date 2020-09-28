WWE Provides Update On Women’s Tag Team Titles (Video)

WWE has provided an update on the status of the Women’s Tag Team Championships via Kayla Braxton. Sort of. The update is that there really is no firm update at all.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were set to defend their titles against The Riott Squad last night at WWE Clash of Champions, but the bout was pulled just hours before showtime and the only explanation given was that the champions were not “medically cleared” to compete.

In the video below, Kayla informs fans that the champions will still defend their titles against The Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott… as soon as they have been cleared to do so.

Earlier today Jax went on Twitter and said that she “could not be better”, claiming that “all is great and healthy” for both her and her tag team partner. Take from that what you will.