WWE Pulls Several Bret Hart Documentaries From The WWE Network

WWE has quietly been removing several documentaries related to Bret Hart from the WWE Network this week, and it is unknown why.

While the official reason isn’t known as to why Bret Hart’s content is being taken down, but PWInsider has noted that those documentaries might be pulled if they feature footage from Stampede Wrestling.

WWE does own that tape library, but Bret Hart owns the rights to his matches from his time in that company, therefore he could have a say on that. Several full episodes of Stampede Wrestling TV were pulled from the WWE Network back in 2015 for a similar issue, with the two sides not making a deal.

The following content has been removed:

* Bret Hart: The Best There Is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be (2005)

* Hart & Soul: The Hart Family Anthology (2010)

* WWE’s Top 50 Superstars (2010)

* Greatest Rivalries: Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels (2011)

* Bret Hart: The Dungeon Collection (2013)

* The Most Powerful Families In Wrestling (2019)