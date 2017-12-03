WWE Salt Lake City Live Event Results

12/2/17

Salt Lake City, Utah

Results courtesy of PWInsider.com

WWE was live last night in Salt Lake City as the WWE Raw roster was in action on a night that featured a Cruiserweight Championship match and The Shield.

Below are the results of the show:

(1) Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson.

(2) Heath Slater, Rhyno and Apollo Crews def. Dash Wilder, Curtis Axel, and Curt Hawkins.

(3) Asuka def. Alicia Fox.

(4) Elias def. Jason Jordan.

(5) Braun Strowman def. Kane by DQ.

(6) Sasha Banks and Bayley def. Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax. Mickie James was the guest referee.

Cruiserweight Championship Match

(7) Enzo Amore def. Kalisto to retain.

(8) The Shield def. Cesaro, Sheamus, and Samoa Joe.