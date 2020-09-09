WWE Raw 9/7 Viewership Sees A Ratings Drop For Labor Day

The viewership figures are in for this weeks episode of WWE Raw and the ratings are slightly down from last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the September 7 episode of WWE Raw averaged 1.725 million viewers. This is down from the August 31 episode, which drew 1.896 million viewers.

In the 18-49 demo, Raw drew a 0.47 rating, which is also down from last week’s 0.58 rating. In the 18-34 demo, Raw averaged a 0.23 rating and in the 50+ demo, the show averaged a 0.83 rating.

The hourly breakdown for the episode was as follows:

Hour 1: 1.762 million viewers, 0.48 in the 18-49 demo

Hour 2: 1.800 million viewers, 0.50 in the 18-49 demo

Hour 3: 1.613 million viewers, 0.45 in the 18-49 demo